Sean Stemaly debuts new truck anthem ‘Z71’

Big Loud recording artist Sean Stemaly has released his new truck anthem ‘Z71’.

Written by Stemaly with Brett Tyler and Andy Albert, the edgy track is a pop/Country tune dedicated to one of the singer’s real-life obsessions.

“When Andy [Albert], Brett [Tyler], and I wrote this song, I was driving a Duramax and felt inspired to write a ‘truck song.’ Not just one that talks about tailgates and lift kits, but more on the ‘diesel’ side of things. I’ve been wrenching on high-horsepower diesel trucks since I was 17, so I wanted to stay true to myself and pen an anthem for people like me who just love trucks,” shares Stemaly. “I know those boys didn’t understand half the stuff I was saying when we were coming up with lines, but I knew truck fans would understand every word. I’m super proud of this song and hope it keeps climbing and reaching the ears of folks like me around the world. And the fact that we were able to make it sound like a Staind song is icing on the cake for me since I was raised on mainly Rock music.”

‘Z71’ is produced by Joey Moi and co-produced by Derek Wells. The song is a tribute built to showcase Stemaly’s love for the modified masterpiece that is his custom truck.

Stemaly has been prolific over the past year or so releasing songs ‘Come Back To Bed’, ‘As Far As I Know’, ‘Last Day All Night’ and ‘Back On A Back Road’. He has more than 100 million artist streams to date.

Stemaly is currently in the studio with all-star producer, Joey Moi, working on more new music to be released this year.