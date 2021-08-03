Clara Bond releases new single ‘Backtalker’

Clara Bond has released her new single ‘Backtalker’.

Her first new music since her ‘Crown’ EP in 2019, ‘Backtalker’ finds Bond further experimenting with her sound and her songwriting. The song was produced by Chris Tilke.

Of the track, Bond shares, ‘I wrote Backtalker after a particularly frustrating conversion with a male artist. I was amazed at how different our experiences of the music industry were. Whenever I was in a room with people asking questions about my music, the questions would be directed to my male collaborators. The assumption was that the men I work with are the ones responsible for making my music, not me. I realised that I was done subscribing to that narrative, so I wrote a song about it.’

The Exeter-born singer-songwriter moves into a more indie alt-pop sound with the song, which is move away from the pop/Country of previous releases.

‘Backtalker’ is available to stream and download now. You can hear it at the top of this article.