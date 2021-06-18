Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Freddie Long

Music

Listen: Freddie Long drops new single ‘In Your Arms’

The new single is out to stream and download now.

Published

Rising artist Freddie Long has released his new single ‘In Your Arms’ via his own Banana Split Records label with distribution from Sony.

‘In Your Arms’ marks a progression for Long, sharpening the sonics that have soundtracked his rise so far. The dark-hued alt-pop track features live instrumentation and showcases Long’s singer-songwriter roots.

Long wrote and produced the track with Anders Hojer, and Joe Smithson co-wrote the song.

“I enjoy listening to music that brings out different emotions, so I wanted to bring that into this song,” says Long. “The chorus acknowledges that person who has helped you through hard times and is always a shoulder to lean on. I wanted to keep the versus true to myself, and make them a bit more moody with some darker characteristics. I think the difference between this and my previous music is the smaller details of sounds we used throughout. Me and Anders talked about ideas that could bring more character to the instrumental, so we experimented with things like strange synths, reversing vocal recordings and other interesting details.”

With ‘In Your Arms’, Long is building on the success of his EPs ‘These Darker Days’ and ‘Blessed Or Cursed’. Originally from Sussex, Long has built a grassroots following and has previously collaborated with CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) for the song ‘Hope’.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sneak Energy Sneak Energy

Games & Tech

Top gaming energy drinks in the UK

Including Sneak, Bang and Command.

7 days ago
Ekster cardholder Ekster cardholder

Games & Tech

5 gift ideas for Father’s Day

From cardholders to audio devices, we've got some great ideas for your Dad.

7 days ago
That Is All That Is All

Film

‘That Is All’ review

A lonely closeted man embarks on an affair with his friend's boyfriend.

7 days ago
Nick Walker Nick Walker

EF Country

Nick Walker cracks All-Genre Top 15 on US iTunes with ‘Somewhere In Savannah’

The newcomer is building a strong foundation.

2 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you