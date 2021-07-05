Freddie Long unveils video for new single ‘In Your Arms’

Rising singer-songwriter Freddie Long has debuted the music video for his new single ‘In Your Arms’.

In the two weeks since the song’s release, ‘In Your Arms’ has amassed more than 100,000 streams and been picked for a number of influential playlists. The music video was a passion project for Long who planned, executed and edited it, along with making the set.

Long explains, “I really wanted a simple video for this song and for the longest time I’ve had my eye on all the same coloured rooms sets. So for this, it felt right. The idea was to make multiple pieces of content and then piece them all together to end up with a music video.“

Long’s outfit was designed and personalised by contemporary fashion innovator Charli Cohen.



“We actually shot this video in Berlin. Me and my manager locked ourselves away for a few days building and paining the set. I think I left the building once to grab a coffee in 4 days”.



Long wrote and produced ‘In Your Arms’ with Anders Hojer and Joe Smithson. It’s the first song off Long’s upcoming ‘Motions EP’.

Long adds “All the songs have a different colour attached to them, for ‘In Your Arms’ we chose orange”.



Originally from Sussex, Long developed a distinctive sound which offers comfort, heartbreak and inspiration in equal measure with songs that feel like a revealing message from a friend. Issues of mental health are never too far from his lyrics, and he previously collaborated with the charity CALM (Campaign Against Living Miserably) when he write the song ‘Hope’ to help build awareness around male suicide, related mental health issues, and the benefits of being able to share your struggles.