Glen Campbell ‘Live from the Troubadour’ is out now

Glen Campbell‘s live show from the Troubadour in West Hollywood from 19th August 2008 has been released on physical and digital formats.

The set captures the late Country icon performing songs such as ‘Rhinestone Cowboy’ and ‘Galveston’ along with unexpected covers of songs from Lou Reed (‘Jesus’), Foo Fighters (‘Times Like These’), Tom Petty (“Walls (Circus)’, ‘Angel Dream’) and more.

Campbell is in fine voice and demonstrates on more than one song his dexterity, tone and emotional transparency on guitar. With a band that includes four of his children, session and live veterans from Beck, Jellyfish, Jane’s Addiction, Murphy’s Law, D Generation and Danzig, it was a night of music that explored the commonalities of genres, country-tinged arrangements and how good live music feels.

Credit: Surfdog Records/Big Machine Records

The track list for ‘Live From The Troubadour’ is:

1. All I Want Is You (Live From The Troubadour)

2. Sing (Live From The Troubadour)

3. Angel Dream (Live From The Troubadour)

4. By The Time I Get To Phoenix (Live From The Troubadour)

5. Walls (Circus) (Live From The Troubadour)

6. Galveston (Live From The Troubadour)

7. Jesus (Live From The Troubadour)

8. Gentle On My Mind (Live From The Troubadour)

9. Sadly Beautiful (Live From The Troubadour)

10. Good Riddance (Time of Your Life) (Live From The Troubadour)

11. Wichita Lineman (Live From The Troubadour)

12. Grow Old With Me (Live From The Troubadour)

13. Rhinestone Cowboy (Live From The Troubadour)

14. Times Like These (Live From The Troubadour)