Win a 4K bundle with ‘Almost Famous’ and ‘Snatch’

Sony Pictures Home Entertainment has released classic movies ‘Almost Famous’ and ‘Snatch’ on 4K Ultra HD.

Writer/Director Cameron Crowe’s feel-good coming-of-age movie ‘Almost Famous’ starring Kate Hudson (‘How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days’, ‘Mother’s Day’), Billy Crudup (‘Where’d You Go’, ‘Bernadette’, TV’s “The Morning Show”), Frances McDormand (‘Nomadland’, ‘Three Billboards Outside Ebbing Missouri’), Anna Paquin (‘The Piano’, ‘X-Men’) and Philip Seymour Hoffman (‘The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Parts 1 and 2’, ‘Capote’) is available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Rolling Stone magazine unwittingly hires 15-year-old William (Patrick Fugit), an aspiring journalist, after they read an article he wrote for Creem magazine. ‘Almost Famous’ is the hilarious and touching story of this intelligent young man’s journey into the world of rock and roll as he tours with Stillwater, an up-and-coming band struggling with their rise to fame.

‘Almost Famous’ was nominated for 4 Academy Awards® and was winner of Best Original Screenplay (Cameron Crowe, 2000).

Writer/Director Guy Ritchie, (‘Lock, Stock and Two Smoking Barrels’, ‘Sherlock Holmes’) delivers an awe-inspiring directorial masterpiece, ‘Snatch’ – an edgy and hilarious film about a diamond heist gone wrong, a colourful Irish gypsy-turned-prizefighter…and a very temperamental dog. ‘Snatch’ is available for the first time on 4K Ultra HD on courtesy of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment.

Featuring an all star cast including Brad Pitt (‘Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood’, ‘World War Z’), Benicio Del Toro (‘Sicario’, ‘Traffic’), Vinnie Jones (‘X-Men: The Last Stand’, ‘Bite’), Jason Statham (‘The Expendables’, ‘Parker’) and Stephen Graham (‘The Irishman’, TV’s “Boardwalk Empire”), ‘Snatch’ follows two novice unlicensed boxing promoters, Turkish (Jason Statham) and Tommy (Stephen Graham), as they get roped into a rigged bare-knuckle fight with local kingpin/villain and fellow boxing promoter Brick Top (Alan Ford).

In the heart of gangland, all goes wrong when wild-card Irish gypsy boxer One Punch Mickey O’Neil (Brad Pitt) starts playing by his own rules, and the duo find themselves heading for a whole lot of trouble. Meanwhile, Franky Four Fingers (Benicio Del Toro) and his stolen 86-carat diamond have gone missing in London. Head honcho Avi (Dennis Farina) hires local legend Bullet Tooth Tony (Vinnie Jones) to find them, launching everyone into a spiral of double-crossing vendettas and events, most of them illegal.

‘Almost Famous’ and ‘Snatch’ are both out this week on 4K!

To celebrate the releases we have 2 bundles featuring a copy of each film to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

