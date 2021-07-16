Connect with us

Cheat Codes and Little Big Town release ‘Never Love You Again’ featuring Bryn Christopher

Take a listen to the unexpected collaboration.

Published

Cheat Codes have teamed up with Little Big Town and Bryn Christopher for uplifting new single ‘Never Love You Again’.

Known for blending genres, Cheat Codes haven’t worked with a Country act before so they jumped at the chance to work with Little Big Town.

Of the new single, Cheat Codes said: We’ve been fans of Little Big Town since we started Cheat Codes and to collaborate with the country icons has always been a bucket list goal of ours. Close friend and incredible creative Bryn Christopher sent over the beautiful idea he had started with Andrew Jackson and we just ran with it.  We love to cross genres with our music and Never Love You Again gave us a natural opportunity to make it happen.  We hope this song finds everyone enjoying their summer with friends and family!  We can’t wait to see you all on the road…”

Little Big Town’s Jimi Westbrook commented, “Collaborating with artists in other genres has been one of our favourite experiences as a band. Recently, we were thrilled to get the chance to record a song with Cheat Codes. We couldn’t be any prouder of this song…crank it up and dance!”

Cheat Codes and Little Big Town’s collaborative single featuring Bryn Christopher ‘Never Love You Again’ is out now and you can hear it at the top of this article.

