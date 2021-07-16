Connect with us

Natalie Imbruglia

Music

Listen: Natalie Imbruglia shares new track ‘maybe It’s Great’

Take a listen to the second track from ‘Firebird’.

Published

Natalie Imbruglia has shared the second track from her upcoming album ‘Firebird’, ‘Maybe It’s Great’.

Out today to stream and download, the track was co-written with The Strokes’ guitarist Albert Hammond Jr and his longterm producer Gus Oberg at Byron Bay’s Rockinghorse Studios, and produced by Imbruglia and My Riot. ‘Maybe It’s Great’ follows ‘Build It Better’, the recently released lead single from Imbruglia’s upcoming album.

Discussing the new track, Imbruglia says “It was a dream come true to work with Albert Hammond Jr. We had such a great time recording in Byron Bay and this track gives me all the VHS 80s vibes. His energetic guitar was the cherry on top! He didn’t disappoint.” 

Tickets for Imbruglia’s extra special live show on 22nd September at London’s Lafayette are on sale now.

New album Firebird was written in an array of international locations alongside Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Jason Derulo, Craig David) and more, touching on themes of independence, vulnerability, the juxtaposition of strength and fragility, revealing Imbruglia’s newfound sense of confidence.

‘Firebird’ will be released on 24th September 2021.

