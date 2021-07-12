Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Ray Fulcher

EF Country

Watch: Ray Fulcher tackles love and loss in ‘Girl In It’ music video

The video is available to watch right now.

Published

Ray Fulcher has released the music video for his single ‘Girl In It’.

Directed by Dylan Rucker, the video whirls through the phases of love and loss, so much so, it almost acts as another verse. The video features Jerry Foster, a songwriter and Hall of Famer.

Interview: Ray Fulcher discusses new music, his upcoming Opry debut and writing hit songs with Luke Combs

“Being on set for the ‘Girl in It’ video, it was awesome seeing the vision come to life,” said Fulcher. “We had the script for the video, and I imagined it in my head, but getting there and seeing what the team came up with was beyond my wildest dreams. The song is a story in itself, but the video takes it to the next level; it’s like a whole new story, almost a fourth verse for the song.”

‘Girl In It’ was written by Fulcher, Erik Dylan and James McNair. It was released alongside ‘Way Out’ and ‘Bucket List Beers’ on June 25th, the day Fulcher stepped into the circle of the Grand Ole Opry stage for his debut performance. All three songs are digitally available.

As a songwriter Fulcher has co-written with Luke Combs. Eight of those songs ended up on the 2020 CMA Album of the Year ‘What You See Is What You Get’ and eight more ended up on ‘This One’s for You’. Four of those songs – ‘When It Rains It Pours’, ‘Even Though I’m Leaving’, ‘Lovin’ on You’ and ‘Does to Me’ featuring Eric Church – went to #1. 

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

This autumn, Fulcher joins Combs on his ‘What You See Is What You Get’ tour and supports Ashley McBryde on select dates.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Spice Girls Spice Girls

Music

The Ultimate Spice Girls Poll – vote for your favourites now!

We really, really want you to vote in our poll!

3 days ago
Luke Evans - The Hobbit Luke Evans - The Hobbit

Film

Luke Evans’ Top 5 box office hits

We take a look at the Welsh actor's top grossing films.

7 days ago
Mads Mikkelsen Mads Mikkelsen

Film

Mads Mikkelsen – his 5 biggest box office hits

The Danish actor is a favourite with film fans - here's his biggest films so far.

5 days ago
Adam Lambert Adam Lambert

Music

The Ultimate Adam Lambert Poll – cast your vote now

Cast your vote in our ultimate Adam Lambert poll.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you