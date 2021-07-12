Connect with us

EF Country Podcast Episode 92: Chris Young announces new album ‘Famous Friends’

The Country superstar has a new album coming next month.

Published

Chris Young
Credit: Jeff Johnson

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast it’s all about Country superstar Chris Young.

The genre favourite has announced that he’s releasing new album ‘Famous Friends’ on 6th August 2021. The news comes as Young adds another number one to his achievements with the title track featuring Kane Brown.

Pip and Laura discuss the details of the upcoming record and discuss Young’s career so far.

Listen to Episode 92 now

