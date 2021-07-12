EF Country Podcast Episode 92: Chris Young announces new album ‘Famous Friends’

On this week’s episode of the EF Country Podcast it’s all about Country superstar Chris Young.

The genre favourite has announced that he’s releasing new album ‘Famous Friends’ on 6th August 2021. The news comes as Young adds another number one to his achievements with the title track featuring Kane Brown.

Pip and Laura discuss the details of the upcoming record and discuss Young’s career so far.

