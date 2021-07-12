Parmalee to release new album ‘For You’ this month

Parmalee will release new album ‘For You’ on 30th July 2021 via Stoney Creek Records/BBR Music Group.

To mark the announcement, the band has released new collaboration ‘Greatest Hits’ featuring Fitz and the romantic track ‘Take My Name’. Fans who pre-add/pre-save the album will be immediately treated to the two new tracks in addition to the international chart-topping smash, ‘Just the Way’ with Blanco Brown.

The album is produced by David Fanning and primarily written by Parmalee’s lead singer Matt Thomas.

“We feel most authentic and our best as a band when we feel like we’re having a conversation with the audience. That’s what we really narrowed in on for this album and leaned into what makes Parmalee sound like Parmalee—it’s all based on our connection to the fans,” said Thomas “’For You’ is an album for the fans — the ones who’ve supported us for years, and the new ones we’re getting to know every day.”

The track listing for ‘For You’ is:

1. “Only You” – (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson)

2. “Just the Way” – (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe)

3. “Backroad Girl” – (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, Blake Bollinger, Brinley Addington)

4. “Take My Name” – (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorely, David Fanning, Ben Johnson)

5. “I Do” – (Tyler Hubbard, Matt Thomas, Corey Crowder, David Fanning)

6. “Miss You” – (Michael Tyler, Matthew McGinn, David Fanning)

7. “Greatest Hits (feat. Fitz)” – (Matt Thomas, Kevin Bard, Nolan Sipe, Andrew Goldstein, Michael Fitzpatrick)

8. “Better With You” – (Matt Thomas, Ashley Gorley, David Fanning)

9. “Forget You – (feat. Avery Anna)” (Matt Thomas, Shane Minor, David Fanning, Thomas Archer)

10. “Alone Like That” – (Matt Thomas, Tommy Cecil, David Fanning, James McNair)

11. “I See You” – (Matt Thomas, David Fanning, Justin Wilson, Steven McMorran)

12. “I’ll Take The Chevy” – (Matt Thomas, Josh McSwain, Barry Knox, Zachary Kale, James McNair, Josh Mirenda)

13. “For You”– (Matt Thomas, Barry Knox, Josh McSwain, Scott Thomas, David Fanning)