Listen: Jon Langston releases heartfelt new song ‘Try Missing You’

Jon Langston has released his heartfelt new song ‘Try Missing You’.

Written by Langston and Jody Stevens, the Georgia native sings of what it is like to leave everyone behind to pursue a dream. The track opens with the melancholic strumming of an acoustic guitar and features the haunting sounds of steel guitar woven throughout, highlighting Langston’s classic country influences.

The singer-songwriter shares his mixed emotions of hope and loneliness that come with touring from town to town away from his friends and family.

“’Try Missing You’ is more to me than just a song,” says Langston. “It shows my heart and who I am. This song is my baby and I’ve been waiting for the perfect time to release it. It’s my favorite song I’ve ever released by far!”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Langston is currently touring the USand fans can catch him on the road through the Fall.

For a full list of tour dates and ticket information, visit http://www.jonlangston.com/tour/