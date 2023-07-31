Jon Langston announces debut album ‘Heart on Ice’ & drops the title track

Exciting news for country music fans! 32 Bridge Entertainment / EMI Records Nashville recording artist Jon Langston is thrilled to reveal the release of his highly anticipated debut full-length album, ‘Heart On Ice,’ set to hit the music scene on September 8. Fans can pre-order the album now and be among the first to experience Langston’s musical journey. Pre-order / pre-save right here.

Jon Langston, known for his distinctive voice and unmistakable southern twang, is all set to captivate his audience with ‘Heart On Ice.’ The album features 14 tracks that offer a personal and introspective look into the artist’s life over the past decade. As Langston himself says, “This album tells the story of my life – what I’ve been going through, and how I’ve grown.”

One of the highlights of the album is the title track which serves as the perfect introduction to this much-anticipated project. Langston surprised fans last night by unveiling the album’s tracklist and title through a heartfelt self-penned poem and an intriguing trailer, building excitement among his dedicated followers.

Of the 14 tracks, 11 were written by Langston himself, showcasing his songwriting prowess and personal connection to the music. The album’s production is in the capable hands of Jody Stevens, Brad Wagner, and Jacob Rice, who have created a truly exceptional sound.

Langston expresses his pride in the album and his eagerness to share it with the world, saying, “Finally. It’s time. My debut album. I am so proud of this album and can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

Fans can expect a mix of emotional depth and catchy melodies. The album includes previously released favourites like ‘Whiskey Does’ and ‘Ain’t No Cowboy,’ featuring a guest appearance from fellow Georgia native Travis Denning on ‘I Ain’t Country.’

Join Jon Langston on August 16th at 6 pm ET/ 5 CT on Talk Shop Live for a special event. Fans will have the opportunity to pre-order autographed editions of the album, interact with the artist in real-time, and get behind-the-scenes stories about the making of ‘Heart On Ice.’

In addition to his headline shows across the country this summer and fall, Jon Langston will also be joining Luke Bryan for select dates of the highly anticipated Country On Tour in major markets. Mark your calendars for September 8 and get ready to experience the musical journey of a lifetime with Jon Langston’s ‘Heart On Ice.’ Pre-order the album now to ensure you don’t miss out on this exceptional debut.