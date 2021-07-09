Tigirlily – ‘Tigirlily’ EP review

North Dakota-born sisters Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh are better-known as rising Country duo Tigirlily. Ripping up the rule book when it comes to forging a career in Country music, Tigirlily have harnessed the power of social media to build a formidable and very engaged fanbase, before they’ve released a body of work. Part of The 615 House collective alongside the likes of Ashley Cooke and Priscilla Block, Tigirlily are signed to Monument Records and today they release their five-track debut self-titled EP.

Something that has been missing from a lot of Country music in recent years is personality. It’s not that the artists who have been dominating the genre don’t have personalities, it’s that often that personality doesn’t translate to the music. Modern Country music has been guilty of producing too many identical sounding artists that you could switch out for one another without anyone noticing. It’s a breath of fresh air to listen to Tigirlily, whose personality radiates from every song and they don’t sound like anyone in the charts right now. Interview: Tigirlily talk about their self-titled EP and harnessing the power of TikTok

It only takes a few seconds of ‘My Thang’ for you to realise you’re onto something pretty special. Co-written with the innovative Country star Walker Hayes, ‘My Thang’ is an uptempo Country song that packs a real punch. The tight harmonies of Kendra and Krista elevate the song and ensure that you don’t forget it. With sassy and honest lyrics, the girls have fun and you can’t help getting swept away by their infectious sound.

Thankfully ‘My Thang’ isn’t a one-off. All five songs on this EP are solid bangers. On the highlight ‘Somebody Does’, the sisters offer a lifeline to anyone that needs one. Given the 18 months we’ve all been through, the song resonates very strongly and it’s unexpectedly emotional. ‘Everybody’s On Something’, a second co-write with Hayes, the sisters switch the tempo as they indulge in some clever word play before launching a truly classic Country chorus of the likes that the genre has been lacking for a long time.

On ‘Dig Yourself’ Tigirlily take inspiration from The Chicks and Carrie Underwood’s revenge anthems as they deliver a feisty kiss-off to a man who believes the world revolves around him. Potential hit at Country radio? Absolutely and if it doesn’t storm to the top of the charts there really is no justice in the world. The EP comes to a close with ‘Known You Forever’, another song that pushes the harmonies to the fore. These sisters are so in tune with each other and the magic they create together is pretty incredible.

Tigirlily are really special. On the evidence of this self-titled EP, they have a good shot of translating their social media success into real chart success. I can’t remember the last time I felt so excited about a new act in the genre but Tigirlily remind me why I love Country music, and this EP is going to be on heavy rotation for the rest of the year (at least).

