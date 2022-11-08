Tigirlily Gold re-brand themselves and hit the road for a coast to coast USA tour

Powerhouse sister duo Tigirlily Gold (recently re-branding or renaming themselves with the addition of the ‘Gold’ moniker) has carried their Mid-West work ethic with them through the streets of Nashville’s Lower Broadway for years – dedicating long hours, learning countless songs and forging their own path – often playing four-hour sets, three to four nights a week in local honky tonks. Now, the duo from North Dakota is carrying that same hustle with them on the road with their first headlining tour, Introducing Tigirlily Gold: The Tour Presented by Lee®.



The 22-stop tour presented by Lee®, the 133-year-old iconic denim and casual apparel brand, will travel from coast to coast, including stops in Los Angeles, Denver, Boston and more. Along the way, Tigirlily Gold will give back to Musicians on Call, inviting healthcare workers to each show and calling for donations on stage each night, culminating in a livestream at the end of the tour that will go out to all Musicians on Call hospitals.





“We are so excited to get out on the road and play some new songs for everybody,” the sisters shared. “Can’t wait to spend the rest of the year with fans and friends and even more excited for what’s to come in 2023!”



“Lee® has always celebrated the originals – those who unapologetically follow their own paths,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice-president of marketing for Lee®. “The sisters have an authentic original voice and presence that shines through in all they do, and we’re thrilled to help support this tour.”

Credit: Tigirlily Gold





Introducing Tigirlily Gold: The Tour Presented by Lee® Tour Stops:

Mon, Nov 14 St. Louis, MO

Tue, Nov 15 Kansas City, MO

Wed, Nov 16 Denver, CO

Thu, Nov 17 Minneapolis, MN

Fri, Nov 25 San Antonio, TX

Wed, Nov 30 Portland, ME

Thu, Dec 1 Boston, MA

Fri, Dec 2 Orlando, FL

Mon, Dec 5 Louisville, KY

Tue, Dec 6 Detroit, MI

Wed, Dec 7 Cleveland, OH

Thu, Dec 8 Pittsburgh, PA

Fri, Dec 9 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Sat, Dec 10 Ft. Lauderdale, FL

Tue, Jan 10 Seattle, WA

Wed, Jan 11 Portland, OR

Thu, Jan 12 Los Angeles/Bakersfield, CA

Fri, Jan 13 Phoenix, AZ

Sat, Jan 14 Las Vegas, NV

Wed, Jan 18 San Antonio, TX

Thu, Jan 19 Houston, TX

Fri, Jan 20 Tulsa, OK



Tigirlily Gold is comprised of sisters Krista and Kendra Slaubaugh. Though new to some, the duo has been touring across their home state of North Dakota and the Mid-West since they were young teens. They quickly became an on-demand act with their latest single, “Somebody Does” reaching No. 1 on the iTunes Country Songs and iTunes All Genres Songs charts, reeling in over 5 million streams to-date. Having released their debut, self-titled EP in 2021 with the help of Grammy Award winning songwriter and producer Shane McAnally, the duo has attained over 9 million total career streams.