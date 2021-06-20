Connect with us

Tigirlily announce self-titled EP for July release

The sisters have their debut EP arriving next month.

Published

Rising Country music sister-duo Tigirlily will release their self-titled debut EP on 9th July 2021 via Monument Records.

To mark the announcement, the duo has release ‘Dig Yourself’, a song they co-wrote with Shane McAnally, Trevor Rosen and Josh Osborne. You can pre-save the EP now.

“WHO is Tigirlily? In 5 songs, you’ll find out pretty quick,” says Kendra and Krista of Tigirlily. “When writing these songs for our EP, we wanted to share hints of who we are as people, artists, and sisters. So, with that being said, we can’t wait to release our DEBUT self-titled EP with Monument Records on July 9th. Our hope is that this EP changes the course of people’s day for the better and brings some light into the world. At the end of the day, we started out as two small town sisters who loved to play and write music…and in 8 years of doing music together, we can honestly say we love it just as much as the day we started Tigirlily. We can’t wait for the world to hear this project!!!”

“Also, it was an absolute honor and dream come true to work with Shane Mcanally and Louis Newman, and all the incredible musicians.” 

The EP is produced by McAnally and Louis Newman, and features five songs that the duo co-wrote, including three written with two fellow Monument Records artists: Walker Hayes and Brandon Ratcliff.

The track listing is:

  1. My Thang
    Written by Kendra Jo Slaubaugh / Krista Jade Slaubaugh / Walker Hayes
  2. Somebody Does
    Written by Kendra Jo Slaubaugh / Krista Jade Slaubaugh / Zarni deVette
  3. Dig Yourself
    Written by Kendra Jo Slaubaugh / Krista Jade Slaubaugh / Trevor Rosen / Shane McAnally / Josh Osborne
  4. Everybody’s On Something
    Written by Kendra Jo Slaubaugh / Krista Jade Slaubaugh / Walker Hayes
  5. Known You Forever
    Written by Kendra Jo Slaubaugh / Krista Jade Slaubaugh / Pete Good / Brandon Ratcliff

