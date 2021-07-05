SAINT PHNX release major label debut single ‘Happy Place

Glasgow duo SAINT PHNX – Stevie and Alan Jukes – have released their major label debut single ‘Happy Place’ via Atlantic Records.

The song is a touching ode to their late father and it’s available to download and stream now. You can watch the music video at the top of this article.

2020 saw the acclaimed independent release of SAINT PHNX’s debut album, ‘DDMN’, with plans to be followed by the band’s biggest world tour thus far. Just as SAINT PHNX began to rise, the Jukes brothers’ dad was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis, a terminal lung condition.

Though doctors encouraged a move to a warmer climate, he instead built a house in Scotland’s isolated Tinto Hills, turning the room above the garage into a studio where Stevie and Alan could write, record, and remain close to him. It was there that SAINT PHNX wrote and recorded “Happy Place” as their dad cheered them on.

When their father was sent to intensive care, the Jukes brothers were called in to say goodbye. They played him the nostalgic, stadium sized ‘Happy Place’, instilling him with pride before he passed away. Now SAINT PHNX are proud to share their song with the world.

“One day, I came into the house, and my dad was sitting on the couch,” says Stevie Jukes. “He was looking out of the window at the beautiful hills. He had peace of mind in the house he created. It was his happy place. Our happy place is making music in the studio he built for us. After this pandemic, everybody needs that. We want you to find yours.”

“We want people to take comfort in what we’re doing,” says Alan Jukes. “We strive to make everybody feel good. If we can lift you up in any way possible, that’s our main goal.”