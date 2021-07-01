Connect with us

The Overtones debut new single ‘Rose Tinted’ – watch the video

The track is taken from their upcoming album ’10’.

Published

The Overtones have debuted their new single ‘Rose Tinted’ along with the video for the song.

The summery track is the third to be released from their upcoming album, ’10’ and it follows on from a special re-recording of their debut hit ‘Gambling Man’ and a cover of Shalamar’s ‘A Night To Remember’.

Co-written by the band and Joe Cang, ‘Rose Tinted’ was mixed by Jeremy Wheatley (Robbie Williams, Sigrid, Aurora, Corinne Bailey Rae, John Newman).

Speaking of ‘Rose Tinted’, the band said “This was the first original track we wrote as a new 4 and in many ways it really represents what ‘10’ is all about – celebrating the past but looking ahead to an exciting future. We loved showcasing another side to us. It has a chilled-out summer retro feel to it, inspired by Otis Redding. Perfect for your lazy summer afternoons, so get that wine poured and have a singalong!”

The Overtones will be release their album ’10’ on 30th July to mark their 10th anniversary. The album features nostalgic hits, original songs and two epic collaborations, including a special cover of ‘Can’t Take My Eyes Off Of You’ with long-term friend of the band Michael Ball. The band also reimagines Simply Red’s ‘Stars’ and features West End star Marisha Wallace.

