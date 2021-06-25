S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara to release new album ‘With Love’ in August

S Club 7 star Jo O’Meara will release new solo album ‘With Love’ on 27th August 2021.

The album’s lead single is ‘On The Surface’, which is available to stream and download now. You can watch the lyric video at the top of this article.

The powerful song showcase’s O’Meara’s powerhouse vocals as she sings about how we portray ourselves and how we can be let down by how others choose to portray themselves.

O’Meara says, “This song is about how we can keep things bottled up inside, And people never knowing the true pain of what maybe inside someone ! Sometimes it’s easier to put on a smile ! Everyone is ok ….. on the surface ️”



‘On The Surface’ is one of six co-writing credits that O’Meara has on ‘With Love’, an album that explores a huge range of emotions. The album also features an acoustic version of the S Club 7 classic “Don’t Stop Movin’” and a new acoustic take on ‘Relentless’, the title track from her 2005 debut solo album.



“I’ve made this album with all my love,” she says, “but I’m also sending it with love to all the fans out there that have been so supportive to me for all of these years, through the ups and downs. I’m so proud of what I’ve done with this album, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it.”

O’Meara work on the album with producer Brian Rawling and other key Metrophonic producers, notably Paul Meehan and Kjetil Mørland.



The track listing for ‘With Love’ is