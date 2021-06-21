Natalie Imbruglia debuts ‘Build It Better’ video and reveals new album details

Following the news that Natalie Imbruglia was making a musical comeback with new album ‘Firebird’, the songstress has revealed more details about the record.

The lead single, ‘Build It Better’, is out now and the video is available to watch at the top of this article.

‘Firebird’ was written in an array of international locations alongside Albert Hammond Jr of The Strokes, Romeo Stodart of The Magic Numbers, KT Tunstall, Eg White (Adele, Dua Lipa, Sam Smith), Luke Fitton (Little Mix, Girls Aloud), Fiona Bevan (One Direction, Ed Sheeran), Rachel Furner (Little Mix, Jason Derulo, Craig David) and more, touching on themes of independence, vulnerability, the juxtaposition of strength and fragility, revealing Natalie’s newfound sense of confidence.

The album was almost entirely recorded in lockdown, produced remotely by Natalie and My Riot with additional production from Albert Hammond Jr, Gus Oberg (The Strokes, Albert Hammond Jnr) and Romeo Stodart (Magic Numbers).

Discussing the album, Natalie says “Making this album has been such a profound and satisfying experience. Having gone through a long period of what essentially was writer’s block, it was sometimes hard to envisage getting to this place. Before the pandemic, I started the process of writing this album in London and soon after, I headed to Nashville. With each session and new collaborator, I started to gain confidence, find my voice again, and craft the sound and style that felt authentic to me. It’s been such a privilege to work with such an array of talent on Firebird. I just can’t wait for people to finally hear it.”

‘Firebird’ will be available on CD (Standard & Deluxe) limited signed CD (Standard & Deluxe), limited blue Vinyl and Digitally via BMG on 24th September 2021.

The track listing for ‘Firebird’ is:

1. Build It Better

2. Nothing Missing

3. What It Feels Like

4. On My Way

5. Maybe It’s Great

6. Just Like Old Times

7. When You Love Too Much

8. Not Sorry

9. Human Touch

10. Change Of Heart

11. Invisible Things

12. Dive To The Deep

13. River

14. Firebird