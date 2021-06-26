Connect with us

Mandy Harvey

Music

Mandy Harvey releases new song ‘Bought Myself Roses’

The self-care anthem is available now.

Published

Singer-songwriter Mandy Harvey has released her self-care anthem ‘Bought Myself Roses’, which is available now.

‘Bought Myself Roses’ was inspired by Harvey having found rollerblading as a means to release stress and reconnect with herself over quarantine. It was written by Harvey, Billy Lefler, and Jeremy Silver.

“‘Bought Myself Roses’ is about mental health awareness and I’ve personally been making a point to stop, take a breath, and check in – not just with those around me but with myself too,” admits Harvey. “This past year has put such a strain on everyone, and I know I am not alone in feeling a little lost and overwhelmed. This song is a dedication to taking care of myself, going outside, exploring new passions, and finding ways to appreciate this beautiful world we live in.”

“My hope for this song is that it encourages people to take time to focus within,” Harvey adds about the empowering synth-fueled wake-up call.

The inspiring deaf artist has just launched a Kickstarter campaign to support her first 100% independently-funded studio album, ‘Paper Cuts’, a vulnerable collection of lessons learned and emotions discovered.

