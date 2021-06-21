LANCO announce new EP ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ for July release

LANCO will release new EP ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ on 2nd July 2021 it has been announced.

The 5-track EP was produced by the band with each track penned by at least two members. The group traveled to the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL to record the new music, absorbing its heart-pounding and soul-shaking influence.

The EP comes as the band unveils their 30-city headline US tour for the Fall, which will share the name of the EP. The five-man band will build off their deep-rooted connection with fans as the ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour’ launches 12th September in Isle of Palms, SC at The Wind Jammer with Ross Ellis.

“For our band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio,” said frontman Brandon Lancaster. “So, the minute we were cleared, we booked Fame Studios and started planning this tour. Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back on stage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent up energy, and it won’t be long until we’re out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it.”

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The track listing for ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ is:



1.) “Honky-Tonk Hippies”

Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell



2.) “Wild Again”

Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell



3.) “Moonlight Mingle”

Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell



4.) “I Need A Beer”

Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell



5.) “Price You Pay” –

Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell

The dates for the accompanying tour are:



09/12/21 Isle of Palms, SC – The Wind Jammer

09/16/21 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre

09/17/21 Tuscaloosa, AL – Druid City Music Hall

09/18/21 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal

09/24/21 Bay St. Louis, MS – The Whiskey Barrel

09/25/21 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall

09/30/21 Detroit, MI = Majestic Theatre

10/01/21 Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon

10/02/21 Grand Rapids. MI – The Intersection

10/14/21 Columbia, SC – The Senate

10/29/21 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live

10/30/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)

11/04/21 Sioux Falls, SD – The District

11/05/21 Clear Lake, IA – Surf Ballroom

11/11/21 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave

11/12/21 Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live

11/13/21 Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo

12/01/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

12/03/21 San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego

12/04/21 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre

12/07/21 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater

12/08/21 San Jose, CA – CLub Rodeo

12/09/21 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades

12/10/21 Chico, CA – El Rey Theatre – Chico

12/11/21 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

12/12/21 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

12/14/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane

12/15/21 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise

12/16/21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot

12/17/21 Denver, CO – Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO