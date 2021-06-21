LANCO announce new EP ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ for July release

LANCO will release new EP ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ on 2nd July 2021 it has been announced.
The 5-track EP was produced by the band with each track penned by at least two members. The group traveled to the iconic Fame Studios in Muscle Shoals, AL to record the new music, absorbing its heart-pounding and soul-shaking influence.
The EP comes as the band unveils their 30-city headline US tour for the Fall, which will share the name of the EP. The five-man band will build off their deep-rooted connection with fans as the ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies Tour’ launches 12th September in Isle of Palms, SC at The Wind Jammer with Ross Ellis.
“For our band, the two things we love more than anything are playing shows and being in the studio,” said frontman Brandon Lancaster. “So, the minute we were cleared, we booked Fame Studios and started planning this tour. Seeing the dates on a calendar helped us visualize being back on stage, and these songs reflect that feeling. We tracked everything live with all our pent up energy, and it won’t be long until we’re out there with the fans crowd-surfing to it.”
The track listing for ‘Honky-Tonk Hippies’ is:
1.) “Honky-Tonk Hippies”
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell
2.) “Wild Again”
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell
3.) “Moonlight Mingle”
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tate Howell
4.) “I Need A Beer”
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Jared Hampton, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell
5.) “Price You Pay” –
Written by Brandon Lancaster, Chandler Baldwin, Jared Hampton, Eric Steedly, Tripp Howell, Tate Howell
The dates for the accompanying tour are:
09/12/21 Isle of Palms, SC – The Wind Jammer
09/16/21 Athens, GA – Georgia Theatre
09/17/21 Tuscaloosa, AL – Druid City Music Hall
09/18/21 Chattanooga, TN – The Signal
09/24/21 Bay St. Louis, MS – The Whiskey Barrel
09/25/21 Huntsville, AL – Von Braun Center – Mars Music Hall
09/30/21 Detroit, MI = Majestic Theatre
10/01/21 Indianapolis, IN – 8 Seconds Saloon
10/02/21 Grand Rapids. MI – The Intersection
10/14/21 Columbia, SC – The Senate
10/29/21 Baltimore, MD – Rams Head Live
10/30/21 Philadelphia, PA – Theatre of Living Arts (TLA)
11/04/21 Sioux Falls, SD – The District
11/05/21 Clear Lake, IA – Surf Ballroom
11/11/21 Milwaukee, WI – The Rave
11/12/21 Rosemont, IL – Joe’s Live
11/13/21 Rootstown, OH – Dusty Armadillo
12/01/21 Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren
12/03/21 San Diego, CA – House of Blues San Diego
12/04/21 Los Angeles, CA – El Rey Theatre
12/07/21 San Luis Obispo, CA – Fremont Theater
12/08/21 San Jose, CA – CLub Rodeo
12/09/21 Sacramento, CA – Ace of Spades
12/10/21 Chico, CA – El Rey Theatre – Chico
12/11/21 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
12/12/21 Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo
12/14/21 Spokane, WA – Knitting Factory Spokane
12/15/21 Boise, ID – Knitting Factory Boise
12/16/21 Salt Lake City, UT – The Depot
12/17/21 Denver, CO – Grizzly Rose – Denver, CO