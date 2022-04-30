Connect with us

LANCO Return With New Song ‘Low Class Lovers’ & the Promise of a Big 2022

Gritty, heartland anthem that is destined to become a live classic.

We last saw the very talented LANCO over here in the UK at the Long Road festival. They released the first song in the next chapter of their story on Friday (April 29th), ‘Low Class Lovers’. Lead singer Brandon Lancaster is the sole writer of “Low Class Lovers,” and it is produced by GRAMMY-winning Producer of the Year, Jay Joyce. This is the first release from a new collection of music coming later this year. 

The song begins with a Springsteen-esque vibe before the drums kick in and things get rolling. The feel is grittier, earthier and more organic than the ‘Hallelujah Nights’ songs and there’s a real heartland tone that suits the band. The final third is pure aural joy as the anthemic gang vocals take us home on a song that is destined to be a live classic.

Watch Brandon Lancaster talk about the last couple of years and what is coming down the line from LANCO in the video below:

