Carrie Underwood to release ‘My Savior: Live From The Ryman’ on DVD in July

The concert was originally streamed on Easter Sunday.

Carrie Underwood
Carrie Underwood will release her recent live show ‘My Savior: Live From the Ryman’ on DVD on 23rd July 2021 via Gaither Music Group in partnership with Capitol Records Nashville with distribution by Capitol Christian Music Group/Universal. 

The performance was filmed at the celebrated Ryman Auditorium, known around the world as “The Mother Church of Country Music”. The country music superstar brings her best-selling, critically-acclaimed studio album ‘My Savior’ to life on that legendary stage with breathtaking performances of traditional gospel hymns Underwood grew up singing such as ‘Amazing Grace’ and ‘How Great Thou Art.’

“This is an album I have always wanted to record and I’m thrilled to be able to bring these uplifting, inspirational songs to life in this special way,” says Underwood of ‘My Savior’. 

Other highlights of the Ryman concert include a duet with CeCe Winans, the best-selling and most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, on the classic hymn ‘Great Is Thy Faithfulness.’

Singer/songwriter Bear Rinehart, frontman of the rock band,NEEDTOBREATHE, also makes a special appearance, joining Underwood to sing on another traditional hymn, ‘Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus.’ Southern gospel and harmonica legend Buddy Greene and 10-time CMA Musician of the Year Mac McAnally, both of whom played on the album, also appear with Underwood. 

The DVD also features the time-honored classics ‘Because He Lives’, ‘Just As I Am’, ‘Victory In Jesus’, ‘The Old Rugged Cross’ and ‘Softly And Tenderly’. 

The live concert performance, which streamed live globally on Facebook on Easter Sunday, raised over $112,000 for Save the Children.

The track listing for ‘My Savior: Live From the Ryman’ is:

  1. Jesus Loves Me (instrumental)
  2. Because He Lives
  3. Blessed Assurance
  4. Nothing But The Blood Of Jesus
  5. Just As I Am
  6. O How I Love Jesus
  7. Softly And Tenderly
  8. Great Is Thy Faithfulness (feat. CeCe Winans)
  9. I Surrender All
  10. Victory In Jesus
  11. How Great Thou Art
  12. The Old Rugged Cross
  13. Amazing Grace/Something In The Water

