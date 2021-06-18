Win ‘PTU’ on Blu-ray

Eureka Entertainment to release ‘PTU’ ,an immersive crime thriller from Johnnie To, on Blu-ray for the first time in the UK as part of The Masters of Cinema Series from 21st June 2021. The first print run of 2000 copies will feature a Limited-Edition O-card Slipcase.

Set against a Hong Kong that never sleeps, a stolen police gun triggers a suspenseful chain of events. Tracking down his missing gun before dawn, Sergeant Lo first has his car vandalised and is then beaten up. Suddenly he finds himself edged between two gangs on the brink of a bloodbath, whilst at the same time staving off investigations by both Vice Squad and Homicide Units embroiled in their own turf war. His only lifeline is a maverick Police Tactical Unit squad who have one night to help him find his gun.

An atmospheric noir thriller from director Johnnie To, The Masters of Cinema Series is proud to present ‘PTU’ in its UK debut on Blu-ray.

PTU, a sharp and atmospheric police crime thriller, is released 21st June 2021 on Blu-ray and can be purchased at https://amzn.to/3cyBLFu

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

This competition closes at 23:59 GMT on Thursday 24th June 2021.

Please note that due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, prizes will take longer than normal to be sent out.

