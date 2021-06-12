Win Jameson Rodgers’ ‘In It For The Money’ EP on CD

Rising Country star Jameson Rodgers recently released his ‘In It For The Money’ EP and we’ve got our hands on a physical copy of it.

The EP features the number one smash ‘Some Girls’ along with Luke Combs collaboration ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’. It features 5 tracks in total and really showcases just how big a talent the fast-rising singer-songwriter is.

The rare CD version was printed especially by Sony Music in the UK and they haven’t been available to buy so this is a real rarity to get your hands on.

Credit: Columbia Nashville / River House Artists

We've got one copy on CD to give away.

