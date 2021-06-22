Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Competitions

Win ‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1’ On Blu-ray

Your chance to grab a copy of the latest Batman animated adventure.

Published

Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1
Credit: Warner Bros

‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1’ is the unmissable DC animation based on the classic comic, and you could win a copy on Blu-Ray!

Inspired by the iconic mid-1990s DC story from Jeph Loeb and Tim Sale, ‘Batman: The Long Halloween, Part 1’ begins as a brutal murder on Halloween prompts Gotham’s young vigilante, the Batman, to form a pact with the city’s only two uncorrupted lawmen (Police Captain James Gordan and District Attorney Harvey Dent) in order to take down The Roman, head of the notorious and powerful Falcone Crime Family.

But when more deaths occur on Thanksgiving and Christmas, it becomes clear that, instead of ordinary gang violence, they’re also dealing with a serial killer – the identity of whom, with each conflicting clue, grows harder to discern. Few cases have ever tested the wits of the World’s Greatest Detective like the mystery behind the Holiday Killer.

Check out our review of ‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1’

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Batman: The Long Halloween Part 1’ is available on Blu-ray, Blu-ray Steelbook, DVD and Digital now.

Credit: Warner Bros

To celebrate the release, we’ve got 3 copies on Blu-ray to give away. Enter below for a chance to win…

a Rafflecopter giveaway

Terms & Conditions

  1. The competition is open to all UK residents over the age of 15.
  2. Winners will be selected at random.
  3. By entering into the competition all entrants agree to be bound by the terms and conditions.
  4. Entertainment Focus does not allow collective or proxy entries.
  5. Entertainment Focus reserves the right to change or withdraw this competition without notice.
  6. Entertainment Focus will not pass your details to any third parties and they will be used solely for communication regarding this competition.
  7. Winners will be notified via email or social media and prizes must be claimed within 5 working days.
  8. The supplier may change the prize offered without warning.
  9. There is no cash or other alternative to the prize stated and the prize is not transferable. No part or parts of the prize may be substituted for other benefits, items or additions.
  10. Entertainment Focus’ decision is final – no correspondence will be entered into.

In this article:, , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Nick Walker Nick Walker

EF Country

Nick Walker cracks All-Genre Top 15 on US iTunes with ‘Somewhere In Savannah’

The newcomer is building a strong foundation.

6 days ago
Night Book Night Book

Games & Tech

Playable demos confirmed for ‘Deathtrap Dungeon: The Golden Room’ and ‘Night Book’

As part of the Steam Next Fest and Xbox Summer Game Fest events.

6 days ago
Ryan Kinder Ryan Kinder

EF Country

Interview: Ryan Kinder previews upcoming album ‘Room to Dream’ and talks about his hopes of getting back on the road

The musician opens up about his latest project.

6 days ago

Film

‘Basic Instinct’ 4K Blu-ray review

A sparkling new release for this iconic 90s thriller

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you