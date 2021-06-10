Tyler Farr tackles domestic violence on new track ‘Cover Girl’

Tyler Farr has released powerful new track ‘Cover Girl’, which brings attention to domestic violence.

Written by Farr, Blake Bollinger, and Ben Stennis, ‘Cover Girl’, takes a stand for anyone caught in an abusive situation and delivers a message of empowerment and hope to encourage those suffering any form abuse to find the strength to seek out help.

Farr’s wish is that the song and its message reaches anyone who needs to hear it.

“I wrote down the title ‘Cover Girl’ about five years ago when I was in the Atlanta airport reading a magazine and saw an advertisement. Didn’t think anything of it, simply thought it was a cool idea for a song,” says Farr. “Me and a couple of buddies (Ben Stennis & Blake Bollinger) were writing in my garage on this particular day and started playing around with ideas that might fit that title. Once we got going the lyrics just came pouring out and we ended up with something bigger than expected. Unfortunately, this happens to a lot of people or folks may know someone in this situation and not everyone knows how to talk about it. That’s what I hope this song does – helps someone through whatever it is they are going through. Not all scars are physical ones and we don’t always know what’s happening in someone else’s life. Maybe this song can be some comfort and help.”

If you or someone you know is experiencing relationship abuse in any form, help is available. In the US, the National Domestic Violence Hotline provides free, confidential support 24/7/365 1-800-799-SAFE (7233), DHOH 1-800-787-3224 (TTY), or chat online at TheHotline.org. In the UK, contact the Refuge freephone, 24-hour National Domestic Abuse Helpline on 0808 2000 247.