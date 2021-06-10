Gary Quinn announces new single ‘Catch Me’

Gary Quinn will release new single ‘Catch Me’ on 11th June, with the song available to pre-order on iTunes and pre-save on Spotify now.



‘Catch Me’ was co-written with Scott Reeves (‘Made In America’ – Toby Keith) and JP Williams (‘Best Shot – Jimmie Allen’). It follows Quinn’s previous 2021 releases in 2021 ‘Nobody Somebody’, which landed at #1 on the UK Country Chart, and ‘Complicated’ which currently sits on Apple Music’s ‘Today’s Country’ playlist.

The Northern Irish artist explains, “The song is about that special someone in your life that knows you inside out, sees when you might be about to make some reckless decisions and is there to guide you away from making a mistake or help you should you fall”.

‘Catch Me’ is produced by Richard Alex, whom Quinn collaborated with on his previous two singles. The song is the final release of the three-single project that was promised at the start of 2021.

Fans who pre-save on Spotify will instantly receive a video link to the ‘Live Acoustic’ version of the single.