Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

EF Country

Gary Quinn announces new single ‘Catch Me’

The song arrives on streaming and download platforms tomorrow.

Published

Gary Quinn
Credit: Sofie Hanson

Gary Quinn will release new single ‘Catch Me’ on 11th June, with the song available to pre-order on iTunes and pre-save on Spotify now.

‘Catch Me’ was co-written with Scott Reeves (‘Made In America’ – Toby Keith) and JP Williams (‘Best Shot – Jimmie Allen’). It follows Quinn’s previous 2021 releases in 2021 ‘Nobody Somebody’, which landed at #1 on the UK Country Chart, and ‘Complicated’ which currently sits on Apple Music’s ‘Today’s Country’ playlist.

The Northern Irish artist explains, “The song is about that special someone in your life that knows you inside out, sees when you might be about to make some reckless decisions and is there to guide you away from making a mistake or help you should you fall”.

‘Catch Me’ is produced by Richard Alex, whom Quinn collaborated with on his previous two singles. The song is the final release of the three-single project that was promised at the start of 2021.

Fans who pre-save on Spotify will instantly receive a video link to the ‘Live Acoustic’ version of the single.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

The Hello Darlins The Hello Darlins

EF Country

Interview: The Hello Darlins discuss debut album ‘Go By Feel’ and their biggest lessons from being session musicians

We spoke to Candace Lacina and Mike Little about the band's debut album.

1 day ago
Tina Turner Tina Turner

Music

Tina Turner’s ‘Foreign Affair’ to get Deluxe reissue in July

The classic album is getting the deluxe treatment.

6 days ago
Spencer Crandall Spencer Crandall

EF Country

Interview: Spencer Crandall discusses new EP ‘Lost In The Wild’ and getting to grips with TikTok

The independent Country artist caught up with us about his new release.

6 days ago
SAS: Who Dares Wins S6 Ep5 SAS: Who Dares Wins S6 Ep5

TV

‘SAS: Who Dares Wins’ series 6 episode 5 preview

The remaining recruits face the Escape and Evasion phase.

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you