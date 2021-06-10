Listen: Noah Schnacky and Jimmie Allen join forces for ‘Don’t You Wanna Know’

Rising Country stars Noah Schnacky and Jimmie Allen have joined forces for new single ‘Don’t You Wanna Know’.

The two artists blend their distinct voices as they trade verses about the allure of country living.

“I had a dream my best friend was singing this song to a girl and I immediately woke up and looked up the lyrics and found nothing,” expressed Noah, who co-wrote ‘Don’t You Wanna Know’ alongside Joshua Wade Dorr and Dylan Guthro. “As the song came to fruition, I knew adding Jimmie’s style would really make it pop. He was one of first artists to take me in and support me, so I was stoked he agreed to do it.”

The pair teamed up with director Chris Beyrooty in Nashville to expand on the ethereal theme as a cityscape evolves. Both artists perform throughout the scenes as the lyrics unfold.

“It was an honor for Noah to reach out to me to be a part it,” Jimmie shared. “He made me feel comfortable to be myself on the track, which says a lot about him as an artist. I’m super proud of the song.”

The accompanying music video can be seen at the top of this article.