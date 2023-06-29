Tyler Farr announces ‘Rednecks Like Me’ EP track list & release date

Tyler Farr, the chart-topping artist from BBR Music Group/Night Train Records, delivered an electrifying performance as the headliner of the 15th Annual FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series on Friday, June 23. Taking the stage at the FOX plaza, Farr treated the enthusiastic crowd to an unforgettable live performance of his greatest hits.

During his appearance on the popular morning show, Farr surprised hosts Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, and Brian Kilmeade with a special announcement. In an on-air interview, he revealed that his highly anticipated new EP, titled ‘Rednecks Like Me,’ is set to release on Friday, July 14, and will be available on all major streaming platforms.

Expressing his excitement about the upcoming release, Farr shared, “This is the first project where I have co-written all the songs, so it’s a significant milestone in my career. I am immensely proud of this album and truly hope that fans will have the opportunity to experience the essence of who I am through my music.”

‘Rednecks Like Me’ promises to showcase Farr’s distinctive style and storytelling abilities, providing listeners with an authentic glimpse into his life and perspective. As anticipation builds for the EP’s release, fans eagerly await the opportunity to immerse themselves in the heartfelt melodies and relatable lyrics that have become Farr’s signature.

Make sure to mark your calendars for Friday, July 14, when Tyler Farr’s ‘Rednecks Like Me’ EP will be available for streaming on all major platforms. Stay tuned for a collection of songs that encapsulate the essence of this talented artist’s musical journey and provide a true reflection of his artistry.

Rednecks Like Me Track Listing:

1. Rednecks Like Me — Tyler Farr, Brian Davis, Vicky McGehee, Andy Sheridan

2. Tell You ‘Bout That — Tyler Farr, Thomas Archer, Lalo Guzman, Michael Tyler

3. Questions — Tyler Farr, Vicky McGehee, Josh Mirenda, Andy Sheridan

4. Silverado Gold — Tyler Farr, Blake Bollinger, Nate Kenyon, Katie Noel

5. First Rodeo — Tyler Farr, George Birge, Lalo Guzman, Michael Tyler

6. Country As Shit (feat. Jelly Roll) — Tyler Farr, Jason DeFord, Vicky Mcgehee, Josh Mirenda, Andy Sheridan