Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 6 Recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

If you want to avoid spoilers for Rupaul’s Drag Race, stop reading now.

Last week saw the girls making their own infomercial for their yeast extract spread. Elektra deservedly took the win with Etcetera sent packing by Maxi in the lip-sync.

As the queens discuss the elimination immediately afterwards, Karen admits she feela the expectations on her are way higher than what she is achieving.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

As a new week begins, Ru enters the Werk Room and the thirsty queens are treated to an extended Pit Crew all of whom have a stuffed animal in their pants! Ru gives each queen in turn a number of clues so they can guess yhe animals. We see everything from a shark to a flamingo, and of course a duck-billed platypus. Maxi is the winner of the challenge, having scored the most points. Thirst = quenched, officially 💦#DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/xBE7i1XJot pic.twitter.com/WrTVoMyW6n— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 5, 2021

Ru then invited six gay rugby players into the Werk Room and revealed that this week’s maxi challenge is for each queen to create a new member of their drag family. As the winner of the mini challenge, Maxi got to pair up the sportsmen and the queens. She could’ve been tactical, but actually seemed to consider the best partnerships. “There are 100 dicks in the world and none of them are big enough to stop me from doing drag.” 👏👏👏



Thank you @elektrashocknz and Fara for sharing your stories this week, we’re so proud of you both 💞#DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/xBE7i1XJot pic.twitter.com/Tgc7Lwbf0U— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 5, 2021

There was lots of banter in the Werk Room as the rugby players learned to wear high heels and outfits started to come together. Elektra bonded with her player over having to be seen as straight and macho in their youth. Kita found out that her player was partnered in real life with Scarlet’s player.

All the queens ribbed Art for taking so long on her own make up whilst they were all cracking on with their player’s faces. Category is… Drag Family Resemblance 👯‍♀️



Serving sisterhood stun: @kitamean and Feta Mean!#DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/xBE7i1G7ZT pic.twitter.com/Hgx00b8BlC— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 5, 2021

On the runway it was just Ru, Michelle and Rhys who sat patiently waiting for the pairs to come out. First up was Kita and Feta Mine and it was hard to tell them apart in matching black amd white chiffon coats. There was a reveal which saw Kita in stripes whilst Feta was in polka dots. Next up, Elektra served sophisticated space alien and again, it was hard to tell queen from rugby star.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Maxi’s look was very simple and a bit like those British seaside postcards from many moons ago; one colour baggy mini dress with matching 40s style fabric hat. Art served Priscilla but her drag sister didnt really have any family resemblance. Scarlet gave Hollywood glam in a corsetted top but her rugby player didn’t quite look as glam. Finally, Karen introduced her drag sister, Debbie from Reception. Dressed in a similar outfit it was like two Mrs Slocombes on the runway. Category is… Drag Family Resemblance 👯‍♀️



Serving sisterhood stun: @karenfrmfinance and Debbie from Reception!#DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/xBE7i1XJot pic.twitter.com/wOLCt4vgMZ— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 5, 2021

As the six remaining queens stood on the stage, it was time for the critiques. Kita was praised for all elements of her makeover and runway presentation; Elektra took some flack for her make-up on her drag sister (I thought it was fine); Maxi was read for the outfit details and bras showing etc; Art was told the looks were strong but there was no family resemblance; Scarlet was told she didn’t pad her rugby player enough and Karen was told her presentation was good, if the outfits were a little safe. Category is… Drag Family Resemblance 👯‍♀️



Serving sisterhood stun: @scarletadamsdq and Sapphire Adams!#DragRaceDownUnder @wowpresentsplus https://t.co/xBE7i1XJot pic.twitter.com/CPHZYnGFZc— World of Wonder (@WorldOfWonder) June 5, 2021

As the new drag family members sat backstage watching, Ru saved Karen and Art and crowned Kita the winner. Maxi was the first girl confirmed for the lip-sync and I watched expecting Elektra to be the second queen, despite not deserving it. To my surprise it was Scarlet who would be lip-syncing.

As the two queens faced off, the intro to Kylie’s ‘Better The Devil You Know’ began. Scarlet’s shiny red basque couldn’t have been more appropriate for the song and she gave it her all with kicks and tricks. Maxi’s cute, slightly in-her-own-world dance that worked so well last week, just looked pedestrian this week. Ru agreed, as we waved goodbye to Maxi.

With iPlayer implying there’s only two episodes to go, which of the final five queens is your winner? Tell us @eftelevision.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under is on BBC Three every Sunday. Watch on iPlayer.