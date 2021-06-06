Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Callista Clark
Callista Clark
Credit: Big Machine Records

EF Country

Watch: Callista Clark debuts video for “It’s ‘Cause I Am”

The rising artist releases her first music video.

Published

Rising Big Machine Records artist Callista Clark has released the music video for her single “It’s ‘Cause I Am”.

The video sees Clark through the decades as she performs the song with cut backs to her being driven around in a car by a boyfriend who claims he doesn’t like music. It was directed by Audrey Ellis Fox and the song was written by Clark with Cameron Jaymes and Laura Veltz.

“I couldn’t be more excited to release my first music video! This is the kind of thing I’ve always dreamed about. Being on set and watching it come to life was surreal.” Clark expressed. “’It’s ‘Cause I Am’ has completely changed my life. I’m absolutely amazed with the way everything came together and I can’t wait for y’all to see it!”

Clark performed “It’s ‘Cause I Am” for the first time on US national television during a ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ appearance last month.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Earlier this year Clark released her debut collection ‘Real To Me’, on which she collaborated with many of Country music’s leading songwriters for the project, including Jonathan Singleton, Laura Veltz, Nicolle Galyon, and Emily Shackleton. 

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: The Defence Walter Presents: The Defence

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ preview – a fast-paced legal drama

A new series with a divisive lead character.

6 days ago
Bri Fletcher Bri Fletcher

EF Country

Premiere: watch the lyric video for Bri Fletcher’s new single ‘Love Me Back’

The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar.

4 days ago
Warhammer Warhammer

Games & Tech

Warhammer Skulls event Goes Live On 3rd June

A must see for all fans of Warhammer.

7 days ago
Clarkson's Farm Clarkson's Farm

TV

“Clarkson’s Farm” to launch on Amazon Prime Video this month – get a first look

Jeremy Clarkson has a new series on the way.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you