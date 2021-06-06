Watch: Callista Clark debuts video for “It’s ‘Cause I Am”

Rising Big Machine Records artist Callista Clark has released the music video for her single “It’s ‘Cause I Am”.

The video sees Clark through the decades as she performs the song with cut backs to her being driven around in a car by a boyfriend who claims he doesn’t like music. It was directed by Audrey Ellis Fox and the song was written by Clark with Cameron Jaymes and Laura Veltz.

“I couldn’t be more excited to release my first music video! This is the kind of thing I’ve always dreamed about. Being on set and watching it come to life was surreal.” Clark expressed. “’It’s ‘Cause I Am’ has completely changed my life. I’m absolutely amazed with the way everything came together and I can’t wait for y’all to see it!”

Clark performed “It’s ‘Cause I Am” for the first time on US national television during a ‘Live with Kelly & Ryan’ appearance last month.

