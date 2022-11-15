Here are your 8 nominated artists for the 2023 CRS New Faces of Country show

Country Radio Broadcasters (CRB) has released the list of nominees for this year’s ‘New Faces of Country Music® Show’ voting. The nominated artists for the sold-out show, to be held Wednesday, March 15 at Omni Nashville Hotel during CRS 2023 are Priscilla Block, Callista Clark, Jackson Dean, Ernest, Jelly Roll, Frank Ray, Elvie Shane, and Nate Smith.

Voting for the Class of 2023 is set to be open Monday, November 28 through Friday, December 2 at https://www.countryradioseminar.com/new-faces-2023-voting. The five acts with the most votes will make up the lineup for the show. To view the New Faces of Country Music® qualification criteria, visit https://www.countryradioseminar.com/new-faces-criteria.

Credit: CRS / CRB

Eligible voters must be full-time employees primarily involved in the programming, promotion, and distribution of country music, from the following types of companies: broadcast radio, satellite radio, television outlets, and digital service providers, while expressly excluding those with vested interests in individual artists or musical works such as labels, managers, agents, and publishers.

Formed in 1970, the annual ‘New Faces of Country Music® Show’ is one of the most anticipated events at Country Radio Seminar. Five emerging artists who have achieved significant success at Country Radio during the qualification period are selected each year to perform.

Country Radio Seminar will take place Monday, March 13 – Wednesday, March 15 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. Registration for CRS 2023 is open and is $649 per person. Registration is available through www.CountryRadioSeminar.com.

CRS 2023 will feature a jam-packed schedule that includes Country Radio Seminar’s most anticipated events, including educational panels, virtual networking, and workshops designed to provide instant, actionable takeaways.

For more information, visit www.CountryRadioSeminar.com