Listen: Sean McConnell debuts new track ‘I Built You Up’

Sean McConnell has debuted another track from his upcoming album ‘A Horrible Beautiful Dream’.

‘I Built You Up’ is the fourth track unveiled from the album following ‘The 13th Apostle’ (featuring The Wood Brothers), ‘Price of Love’ and ‘Nothing Anymore’.

Talking about the song McConnell says, “’I Built You Up’ is about the inevitable fall of our heroes and the realisation that all of us, even them, are human. No one is a super human. And what’s more, we all see people through our own lenses and expectations. WE put people on pedestals. So when they fall, we are partly to blame. I think there’s some grace in taking some of that blame.”

‘A Horrible Beautiful Dream’, released on 6th August 2021, approaches the difficult task of asking questions of what one really thinks they know, in the simultaneous struggle of not being afraid of the answers that emerge. It features The Wood Brothers, Natalie Hemby, Audra Mae and Dan Tyminski.

McConnell’s goal in the creation of A Horrible Beautiful Dream was an album reflecting the chaotic time in which it was made, but still striving for timelessness.

A revered songwriter and producer, McConnell has written for Christina Aguilera, Michael Franti, Brett Young (including Young’s double-platinum hit ‘Mercy’), Tim McGraw, and Brothers Osborne.