Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Sean McConnell

EF Country

Listen: Sean McConnell debuts new track ‘I Built You Up’

The singer-songwriter has released a fourth track from his upcoming album.

Published

Sean McConnell has debuted another track from his upcoming album ‘A Horrible Beautiful Dream’.

‘I Built You Up’ is the fourth track unveiled from the album following ‘The 13th Apostle’ (featuring The Wood Brothers), ‘Price of Love’ and ‘Nothing Anymore’.

Talking about the song McConnell says, “’I Built You Up’ is about the inevitable fall of our heroes and the realisation that all of us, even them, are human. No one is a super human. And what’s more, we all see people through our own lenses and expectations. WE put people on pedestals. So when they fall, we are partly to blame. I think there’s some grace in taking some of that blame.”

‘A Horrible Beautiful Dream’, released on 6th August 2021, approaches the difficult task of asking questions of what one really thinks they know, in the simultaneous struggle of not being afraid of the answers that emerge. It features The Wood Brothers, Natalie Hemby, Audra Mae and Dan Tyminski.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

McConnell’s goal in the creation of A Horrible Beautiful Dream was an album reflecting the chaotic time in which it was made, but still striving for timelessness.

A revered songwriter and producer, McConnell has written for Christina Aguilera, Michael Franti, Brett Young (including Young’s double-platinum hit ‘Mercy’), Tim McGraw, and Brothers Osborne.

In this article:
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Walter Presents: The Defence Walter Presents: The Defence

TV

Walter Presents: ‘The Defence’ preview – a fast-paced legal drama

A new series with a divisive lead character.

6 days ago
Bri Fletcher Bri Fletcher

EF Country

Premiere: watch the lyric video for Bri Fletcher’s new single ‘Love Me Back’

The rising star is one you want to keep on your radar.

4 days ago
Warhammer Warhammer

Games & Tech

Warhammer Skulls event Goes Live On 3rd June

A must see for all fans of Warhammer.

7 days ago
Clarkson's Farm Clarkson's Farm

TV

“Clarkson’s Farm” to launch on Amazon Prime Video this month – get a first look

Jeremy Clarkson has a new series on the way.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you