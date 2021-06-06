Connect with us

Matt Lang

EF Country

Matt Lang releases new single ‘In A Bar’

The Canadian Country star has released a new single from ‘More’.

Published

Matt Lang has released new single ‘In A Bar’, taken from his current album ‘More’.

The Québec-born artist co-wrote the song with fellow Canadians Tebey and Danick Dupelle in Nashville. The music video will be released over the coming week and it was shot in a neighbourhood sports tavern just outside Montreal. It features live performance footage (along with a cameo from Matt’s Dad) to give fans a flavour of what to expect when shows return later in the year.

Interview: Matt Lang opens up about learning to speak English and his album ‘More’

‘More’ is Lang’s second English-language Country album and it was released a few weeks after he performed at C2C Festival in Berlin in 2020.

Already an established artist in Canada, and the winner of the 2019 SiriusXM Canada & CCMA Top of the Country contest, Lang’s first radio single ‘Water Down the Whiskey’ was the #1 most added track on Canadian country radio when it was released in August 2019.

The follow up, ‘Getcha’, peaked #5 on the Canadian country radio charts and Top 10 on the Billboard Emerging Canadian Artist Chart.

Late last year, he shared the ballad ‘Only a Woman’, which also ranked in the Billboard Top 10 and #11 on country radio stations nationwide.

