Tina Turner’s ‘Foreign Affair’ to get Deluxe reissue in July

Tina Turner will release a Deluxe Edition of her classic album ‘Foreign Affair’ on 16th July 2021.
The release will be available on vinyl, CD and digital. The limited edition deluxe boxed set includes the original album fully remastered for the first time on CD1, with CD2 featuring a collection of B-sides, remixes, and a previously unheard demo of the Tina Turner classic, ‘The Best.’ Across CD3 and CD4 is an iconic Tina Turner live show from Barcelona in 1990. In this exhilarating performance, Turner performs a number of her most-loved tracks, including ‘What’s Love Got To Do With It,’ ‘Proud Mary,’ ‘Private Dancer,’ and many more. This electric performance is also available to watch on the DVD, as well as the six music videos from the album’s singles fully restored to HD.
The deluxe edition also contains a special, commemorative passport featuring a number of iconic photos of Turner, as well as a high-quality art card featuring photos from photographer Paul Cox. Also included is a booklet with brand-new liner notes from Holly Knight, the songwriter of ‘The Best,’ ‘Be Tender With Me Baby,’ ‘You Can’t Stop Me Loving You’ and ‘Ask Me How I Feel’.
The album will also be released on 2-LP white vinyl, exclusive to Dig!, and features the original album fully remastered and on 2-LP for the very first time. The album will also be available on black 2-LP from all other retailers, as well as digitally, and on 2-CD, featuring the original album fully remastered, as well as a collection of B-sides, remixes, and an unreleased demo of ‘The Best’.
‘Foreign Affair’ was Turner’s third studio album since her dramatic global resurgence, following the monumental success of ‘Private Dancer’ (1984) and ‘Break Every Rule’ (1986), as well as her lead role in ‘Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome’ in 1985. It went on to be a multi-platinum record across the world, including UK, Germany, Switzerland, Canada, Australia, and many more.
The track listings are:
CD/1DVD – Deluxe Edition
CD1 – 2021 Album Remaster
1. Steamy Windows
2. The Best
3. You Know Who (Is Doing You Know What)
4. Undercover Agent for the Blues
5. Look Me in the Heart
6. Be Tender with Me Baby
7. You Can’t Stop Me Loving You
8. Ask Me How I Feel
9. Falling Like Rain
10. I Don’t Wanna Lose You
11. Not Enough Romance
12. Foreign Affair
CD2 – B-Sides, Remixes & Unreleased Demo
B-Sides
1. Bold And Reckless
2. Stronger Than The Wind
3. Steel Claw (Live)
4. Private Dancer (Live)
5. Be Tender With Me Baby (Live)
Remixes
6. The Best (Extended Muscle Mix)
7. Steamy Windows (12“ Vocal Mix)
8. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Mix)
9. Look Me In The Heart (12“ Remix)
10. The Best (Extended Mighty Mix)
11. Steamy Windows (Justin Strauss 12“ House Dub Mix)
12. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone One In A Million Club Mix)
13. Steamy Windows (12“ Dub Mix)
14. Look Me In The Heart (Instrumental)
15. Foreign Affair (Shep Pettibone Heartbeat Instrumental
Previously Unreleased
16. The Best (Demo)
CD3 – ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990
1. Steamy Windows
2. Typical Male
3. Foreign Affair
4. Undercover Agent for the Blues
5. Ask Me How I Feel
6. We Don’t Need Another Hero
7. Private Dancer
8. Nutbush City Limits
9. Addicted to Love
CD4 – ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990
10. The Best
11. I Don’t Wanna Lose You
12. What’s Love Got to Do With It
13. Let’s Stay Together
14. Proud Mary
15. Better Be Good to Me
16. Be Tender With Me Baby
DVD – ‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990 & Remastered Promo Videos
‘Do You Want Some Action?’ Live in Barcelona 1990
1. Steamy Windows
2. Typical Male
3. Foreign Affair
4. Undercover Agent for the Blues
5. Ask Me How I Feel
6. We Don’t Need Another Hero
7. Private Dancer
8. Nutbush City Limits
9. Addicted to Love
10. The Best
11. I Don’t Wanna Lose You
12. What’s Love Got to Do With It
13. Let’s Stay Together
14. Proud Mary
15. Better Be Good to Me
16. Be Tender With Me Baby
Remastered Promo Videos
1. Foreign Affair
2. Look Me in the Heart
3. The Best
4. Steamy Windows
5. Be Tender With Me Baby
6. I Don’t Wanna Lose You
