Tina Turner’s ‘Break Every Rule’ getting deluxe reissue in November

Tina Turner’s 1986 album ‘Break Every Rule’ will be released as a 3CD/2DVD deluxe package, 1LP black vinyl and an expanded 2CD edition on 25th November 2022.

The 3CD/2DVD deluxe edition will be encased inside a premium box in a similar vein to last year’s highly popular ‘Foreign Affair’ deluxe edition. It contains the original album fully remastered for the first time, with the second CD containing a collection of B-sides, remixes and live performances.

On CD3, fans will be able to relive Tina’s Guinness World Record performance in front of over 180,000 adoring fans at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro. The footage of the legendary concert is on DVD1, with DVD2 containing all the promo videos upgraded to HD for the first time, alongside a more intimate gig from Camden Palace in London.

‘Break Every Rule’ will also be available on vinyl again since its original release with the newly remastered audio. The expanded 2CD edition contains the contents of the first 2CDs from the deluxe edition. It will also be available for digital download and for streaming.

‘Break Every Rule’ was Turner’s follow-up to the hugely successful comeback album ‘Private Dancer’. The first single ‘Typical Male’ was a big chart success, reaching number 2 in the US and number 3 in Germany, alongside a number of top 10 finishes across the globe.

‘Back Where You Started’ earned Tina another Grammy for Best Rock Vocal Performance, Female in 1987. The album included a number of star-studded guest performances and songwriting, from David Bowie, Mark Knopfler, Bryan Adams, Phil Collins, Steve Winwood and many more.

It also saw the return of Terry Britten and Graham Lyle’s songwriting partnership, penning the first five tracks of the album.

You can pre-order the new releases at https://lnk.to/TinaTurner_BreakEveryRuleDE

The track listings are:

3CD/2DVD Deluxe Edition

CD1 – 2022 Remaster

Typical Male

What You Get Is What You See

Two People

Till The Right Man Comes Along

Afterglow

Girls

Back Where You Started

Break Every Rule

Overnight Sensation

Paradise Is Here

I’ll Be Thunder

CD2 – B-Sides, Remixes & Live

Don’t Turn Around

Havin’ A Party

Take Me To The River

Typical Male (12” Dance Mix)

Two People (Dance Mix)

What You Get Is What You See (Extended Dance Mix)

The Tina Turner Montage Mix

Break Every Rule (Extended Dance Mix)

Afterglow (Vocal Dance Mix)

Paradise Is Here (Live)

CD3 – Live in Rio ‘88

Addicted To Love (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

I Can’t Stand The Rain (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Typical Male (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Better Be Good To Me (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Private Dancer (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Help (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Let’s Stay Together (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Proud Mary (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

What You Get Is What You See (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Break Every Rule (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Paradise Is Here (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

DVD1 – Live in Rio ‘88

Addicted To Love (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

I Can’t Stand The Rain (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Typical Male (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Better Be Good To Me (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Private Dancer (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

We Don’t Need Another Hero (Thunderdome) (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

What’s Love Got To Do With It (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Help (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Let’s Stay Together (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Proud Mary (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

What You Get Is What You See (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Break Every Rule (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

Paradise Is Here (Live In Rio: 16/1/1988)

DVD2 – Live in Camden Palace & HD Upgraded Promo Videos

Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986

Afterglow (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Intro: Max Headroom (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Back Where You Started (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Break Every Rule (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

What You Get Is What You See (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Overnight Sensation (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

A Change Is Gonna Come (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Two People (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Addicted To Love (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

In The Midnight Hour (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

634-5789 (with Robert Cray) (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Land Of 1,000 Dances (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

Paradise Is Here (Live: Camden Palace, London – November 1986)

HD Upgraded Promo Videos

Typical Male

Two People

What You Get Is What You See

Girls

Break Every Rule

Paradise Is Here

Two People (Tina’s Hollywood Version)

1LP

Side One

Typical Male

What You Get Is What You See

Two People

Till The Right Man Comes Along

Afterglow

Girls

Side Two

Back Where You Started

Break Every Rule

Overnight Sensation

Paradise Is Here

I’ll Be Thunder

2CD

CD1

Typical Male

What You Get Is What You See

Two People

Till The Right Man Comes Along

Afterglow

Girls

Back Where You Started

Break Every Rule

Overnight Sensation

Paradise Is Here

I’ll Be Thunder