‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ – watch the trailer for the horror sequel

The trailer has arrived for horror sequel ‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’.

Directed by Adam Robitel, the film stars Taylor Russell, Logan Miller, Indya Moore, Holland Roden, Thomas Cocquerel and Carlito Olivero.

In this instalment, six people unwittingly find themselves locked in another series of escape rooms, slowly uncovering what they have in common to survive…and discovering they’ve all played the game before.

‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ is the follow-up to 2019’s ‘Escape Room’ which took more than $155 million at the global box office. Russell and Miller both starred in the first film and will reprise their roles in this sequel.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Escape Room: Tournament of Champions’ will arrive in cinemas this summer.