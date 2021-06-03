Connect with us

Disney Jungle Cruise

Film

‘Jungle Cruise’ – poster and trailer unveiled for upcoming Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt Disney film

The film arrives in cinemas and on Disney+ this summer.

Published

Disney has unveiled a new poster and trailer for upcoming summer family film ‘Jungle Cruise‘.

The film is an adventure-filled, rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff (Dwayne Johnson) and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton (Emily Blunt). 

Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance.

Disney Jungle Cruise
Credit: Disney

Jaume Collet-Serra directs the film, which also stars Edgar Ramírez and Jack Whitehall, with Jesse Plemons, and Paul Giamatti.

The producers are John Davis and John Fox of Davis Entertainment; Dwayne Johnson, Hiram Garcia and Dany Garcia of Seven Bucks Productions; and Beau Flynn of Flynn Picture Co., with  Scott Sheldon and Doug Merrifield serving as executive producers.

The story is by John Norville & Josh Goldstein and  Glenn Ficarra & John Requa, and the screenplay is by Michael Green and Glenn Ficarra & John Requa.

Disney’s ‘Jungle Cruise’ releases in U.K. cinemas and on Disney+ with Premier Access on 30th July 2021.    

