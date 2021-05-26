Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Games & Tech

PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 announced

Including Star Wars: Squadrons.

Published

PS Plus logo
Credit: Sony

Sony are set to impress again in June with another brilliant selection of free PS4 and PS5 titles for PS Plus subscribers. In May our pick of the bunch was Battlefield V for PS4.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles for 2021 arrive on 1st June. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of co-op spy adventure Operation: Tango (PS5), Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4) and Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4).

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Leaving PS Plus on 1st June, 2021:

  • Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)
  • Days Gone (PS4)
  • Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 1st June, 2021:

  • Operation: Tango (PS5)
  • Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)
  • Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for July 2021 towards the end of June. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

Let us know what you think of the PS Plus games for June as well as your wishes for July via our Twitter and Facebook pages. Remember to give us a Follow or a Like while you’re there!

In this article:, ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC Jon Pertwee as the Doctor in Doctor Who 1970-1974 Credit BBC

TV

Jon Pertwee’s Top 6 Doctor Who Stories – Part 2

25 years on from the passing of Jon Pertwee, Greg and Sam sum up the very best adventures from the dandiest Doctor of all.

6 days ago
Counting Crows Counting Crows

Music

Counting Crows – ‘Butter Miracle Suite One’ EP review

The ambitious new project is the band's best work in years.

6 days ago
Rustler Rustler

Games & Tech

‘Rustler’ coming to PC and console in August

Commit all the crimes and win The Grand Tournament.

7 days ago
Mayhem in Single Valley Mayhem in Single Valley

Games & Tech

Puzzle action-adventure ‘Mayhem in Single Valley’ available now

Sneak out and save the world!

7 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you