PlayStation Plus games for June 2021 announced

Sony are set to impress again in June with another brilliant selection of free PS4 and PS5 titles for PS Plus subscribers. In May our pick of the bunch was Battlefield V for PS4.

PS Plus games always arrive on the first Tuesday of the month, which means you can expect to see the next batch of titles for 2021 arrive on 1st June. PS Plus members will be able to grab free copies of co-op spy adventure Operation: Tango (PS5), Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4) and Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4).

Remember that PS Plus members who own a PS5 also get access to the PlayStation Plus Collection. This is a curated library of PS4 games that defined the generation, including Batman Arkham Knight, Bloodborne, Fallout 4, God of War, Monster Hunter: World, Persona 5 and many more.

To recap:

Leaving PS Plus on 1st June, 2021:

Oddworld: Soulstorm (PS5)

Days Gone (PS4)

Zombie Army 4: Dead War (PS4)

Available on PS Plus on 1st June, 2021:

Operation: Tango (PS5)

Virtua Fighter 5 Ultimate Showdown (PS4)

Star Wars: Squadrons (PS4)

EF Games will bring you news of the PlayStation Plus titles for July 2021 towards the end of June. Remember to make sure you’ve added these titles to your collection before the new games arrive.

