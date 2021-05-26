Xbox Games with Gold for June 2021 announced



Xbox Games with Gold for May featured a varied selection of free titles for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Our top pick in May was Dungeons 3.

The Xbox Games with Gold for June 2021 have now been announced and there’s a nice mix of titles on offer. On Xbox One subscribers will be able to download copies of The King’s Bird all month. From 16th June – 15th July, Shadows Awakening will also be available.

Players can also download NEOGEO Battle Coliseum (Xbox 360) from 1st – 15th June and Injustice: Gods Among Us (Xbox 360) from 16th-31st May.

Remember that you can still add all the games to your Xbox Live account even if you don’t own all the relevant Xbox consoles. It’s worth noting that all these games are also playable on Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.

Even if you own a physical copy of the games on offer it’s still well worth grabbing the free digital copy. You could then pass your physical copy on to a friend or trade it in as you will no longer need the disc to play.

