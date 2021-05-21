Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ continues in June and season 2 date confirmed

The first season of Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’ will continue from 11th June with season 2 starting on More4 at 9pm on 25th June.

The full boxset of season two will be available via Walter Presents on All 4 from 25th June too.

The mother and daughter team Karin and Julia in the Baltic Sea island of Usedom return for a second season in Walter Presents: ‘The Nordic Murders’.

For days now, Stefan Thiel has not heard from his wife and is beginning to worry; both him and Karin are sceptical that Julia really is in a wellness-resort like she claimed. When they both decide to search for the former police detective, they end up in the depth of the Stettin red light district where they discover that Julia was hired privately to investigate a missing persons case by a dodgy biker gang. Right now, Julia’s family has no idea how dangerous the situation is.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Meanwhile, Danish detective Ellen Norgaard decides to return to Usedom where she was born – and not only for professional reasons. She just started her new position as police detective, when a body is discovered mutilated, close to the island. There is no doubt: the tattoo on the body clearly identifies him as the missing biker that Julia Thiel was looking for in Poland…

The series stars Max Hopp, Rainer Sellien, Katrin Saß and Lisa Maria Potthoff, and was created by Scarlett Kleint, Michael Illner, Alfred Roesler-Kleint and Andreas Herzog.