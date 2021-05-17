Connect with us

Hotel Transylvania: Transformania

Film

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ – official trailer and first-look image released

The final instalment in the series is almost here.

Published

The official trailer and a first-look image have been released for ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’.

The final instalment in the series features the voices of Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kathryn Hahn, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, David Spade, Brian Hull, Asher Blinkoff, Brad Abrell, Fran Drescher, Jim Gaffigan and Molly Shannon. It is directed by Jennifer Kluska and Derek Drymon.

Drac and the pack are back, like you’ve never seen them before in ‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’. Reunite with your favourite monsters for an all-new adventure that presents Drac with his most terrifying task yet.

When Van Helsing’s mysterious invention, the ‘Monsterfication Ray,” goes haywire, Drac and his monster pals are all transformed into humans, and Johnny becomes a monster! In their new mismatched bodies, Drac, stripped of his powers, and an exuberant Johnny, loving life as a monster, must team up and race across the globe to find a cure before it’s too late, and before they drive each other crazy. With help from Mavis and the hilariously human Drac Pack, the heat is on to find a way to switch themselves back before their transformations become permanent.

For the final chapter of the ‘Hotel Transylvania’ film series, franchise creator Genndy Tartakovsky returns as screenwriter and executive producer. Selena Gomez will also serve as executive producer, while reprising her role as Drac’s daughter, Mavis.

‘Hotel Transylvania: Transformania’ is only at cinemas from 23rd July 2021.

