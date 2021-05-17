LEGO unveils Spider-Man Daily Bugle building set

The LEGO Group has unveiled the new LEGO Daily Bugle Set, bringing the iconic building from Marvel’s Spider-Man to life.

The intricate version of the newspaper building is complete with the demanding editor, J. Jonah Jameson’s, and Peter Parker’s offices. Designed for grown-ups, it is the tallest LEGO Marvel set to date standing at 82cm tall and featuring 3,772 pieces.

The Daily Bugle offices first featured in ‘The Amazing Spider-Man’ comic series over 50 years ago in 1963 and remains a much-loved setting throughout the web-slinger’s various adventures. Workplace of Peter Parker, Ben Urich, Robbie Robertson, J. Jonah Jameson and Betty Brant, it is here that the iconic phrase of “Get me pictures of Spider-Man!” was first uttered.

Credit: LEGO

The LEGO Daily Bugle is incredibly detailed both inside and out, with three floors, the front street and the back alley. The whole set is also modular meaning you can remove walls and floors to get to the action within.

Within the building there are several famous settings from the various universes, including the ground floor entrance that can be destroyed to look like an explosion has taken place and the newsroom on the first floor complete with the usual office furniture of desks and computers, but also much needed donuts and other treats!

Moving up to the second floor, the villainous Green Goblin can be seen smashing a window to get to Peter Parker’s office where his camera lies waiting for the next story. The top floor also features both Betty Brant and J. Jonah Jameson’s offices.

Credit: LEGO

The detail doesn’t stop with the building, as the set includes a huge cast of 25 mini-figures, featuring Spidey himself alongside his most famous friends and foes, such as Gwen Stacy, Venom, Mysterio, and Doctor Octopus. The set also features new exclusive mini-figures including Daredevil and Blade.

Mark John Stafford, LEGO Set Designer commented “I was seven years old when I was given my first Spider-Man comic and I have always had an image of creating a LEGO model of the Daily Bugle and having Spidey and his Amazing Friends in conflict with his various enemies.

“One of my favourite elements is the Green Goblin flying inside the building through the window. Being able to design a moment of frozen action like this in a LEGO set has always been a dream and I finally got to make it happen! “

The impressive building is a true challenge for LEGO builders and Spider-Man fans alike thanks to its large scale and intricacies. Whether it’s part of a wider collection or a standalone piece it’s a set worthy of display.

LEGO Daily Bugle set is available for €299,99 / £274,99 / $299,99 from LEGO Stores and LEGO.com from 26th May for LEGO VIP members and 1st June, 2021 for all.