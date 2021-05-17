GREAT! entertainment network to launch next week

GREAT! a new free-to-air entertainment network will launch in the UK on 25th May 2021.

The GREAT! channel portfolio consists of GREAT! movies, GREAT! movies action, GREAT! movies classic and GREAT! tv. It will replace Sony Movies, Sony Movies Action, Sony Movies Classic and the Sony Channel.

All of the channels will be available on Freeview, Sky, Virgin Media and Freesat.

Find out more about each of the channels below:

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

GREAT! movies

The first choice for free-to-air, blockbusters, contemporary hits, cult classics and feature film favourites, including ‘Blade Runner 2049’ starring Ryan Gosling and Harrison Ford, Ridley Scott’s sci-fi epic ‘Prometheus’ featuring Michael Fassbender and Charlize Theron, Brad Pitt and Logan Lerman in war drama ‘Fury’.

GREAT! movies classic

Celebrating the very best of classic cinema and modern moviemaking there’s quality films to enjoy again and again, including the Oscar-winning musical adaptation of Charles Dickens’ classic tale, ‘Oliver!’, the classic Hitchcock thriller ‘Psycho’, and Sidney Poitier and Katharine Hepburn in ‘Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner’.

GREAT! movies action

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

The no-holds barred movie channel that takes on all-comers and rarely leaves without a fight. From classic John Wayne westerns to cult Jean-Claude Van Damme actioners, there’s entertainment which packs a real punch!

GREAT! tv

Celebrating the love and excitement of great drama and entertainment with a familiar mix of scripted series, nostalgia and popular gameshows, including timeless series such as ‘Murder, She Wrote’, ‘Charlie’s Angels’, ‘Starsky & Hutch’, ‘Hart to Hart’, and classic ‘Who Wants to Be A Millionaire’. Completely cosy entertainment to put your feet up for!