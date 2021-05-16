Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under Series 1 Episode 3 Recap

Welcome to our weekly look at what has been going on in the Werk Room and Main Stage of Rupaul’s Drag Race Down Under.

Last week’s eviction was something of a shock and as the girls came into the Werk Room following the elimination, many of them are gagged. It seems everyone expected Art to be in the final, that’s not to say some girls aren’t happy one of the biggest competitors has gone.

This week Ru entered the Werk Room and detailed the mini challenge, a slow motion lifeguard skit ala ‘Baywatch’. All the girls came out one at a time in the famous red swimsuit and were joined by the Pit Crew as they took it in turns to do slow motion running to save an imaginary victim. Fake boobs aplenty! Ru picked Scarlet and Elektra as the two winners.

For winning the challenge, Scarlet and Elektra got to take it turns to pick members of two rival girlbands who had to write and record verses, as well as come up with their own choreography for a song called ‘Queens Down Under’. Scarlet chose Etcetera, Coco and Anita leaving Elektra to pick Kita, Karen and Maxi.

As the girls worked on their lyrics the video siren went off, revealing songwriter/producer Leland alongside Troye Sivan on the screen. The pair gave songwriting tips over telling the girls to ensure their personality comes across in both their lyrics and their performance. Buoyed by this the girls headed to the Main Stage where Michelle Visage was waiting to record their verses.

Karen was up first for Three and A Half Men and needed a little coaching from Michelle to get in to character, which was not the case for Kita who brought bags of energy and slayed her vocals. It was Maxi that struggled the most not really having a grasp of timing and admitting she’s not really a singer.

Team Three and a Half Men went through dance rehearsals led by Elektra and everyone was getting along really well and enjoying themselves. Elektra then revealed that she hadn’t taught dance for a long time as she had a dance studio and she had lost it as well as everything else, ending up living in a garage. Maxi bigged her up and told her that she really needs to get out there teaching again and Karen agreed and was grateful for all Elektra’s help on this challenge. Meanwhile, Scarlet, as a dancer, wanted to show her skills this week but I’m not sure her team mates were agreeing, especially Etcetera who tried to take over once more.

Ru asked Etcetera and Karen to step forward and told them they were safe, leaving the other girls as this week’s Tops and Bottoms of the week. Coco was told she needed to elevate her looks as was Elektra. Scarlet was praised for both her look and the choreography whereas Elektra was criticised for making herself look too much of the star of the group – something that didn’t come across in the rehearsals and I think her group didn’t feel that either. Anita was told she was manic but brilliant and Maxi was told she doesn’t need to always go for comedy.

Scarlet was crowned this week’s winner with Kita and Anita saved, leaving Coco, Elektra and Maxi in trouble. Coco was told she would be lip-syncing and then Maxi was let off the hook, leaving Elektra in the lip-sync. The girls performed to disco classic ‘Shake Your Groove Thing’. Both girls are previous lip-sync winners and both gave good performances, Coco looking the more natural whereas Elektra looked a bit frantic as she threw all her gymnastics at it. Ru decided to save Elektra which I was pleased about as I think she needs this journey to help her get her confidence back.

Next week, the girls will be making treasure from trash in a design challenge.

