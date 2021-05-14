‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ adds Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson to voice cast

Disney+’s upcoming animated series ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ has added Billy Porter (‘Pose’), Zachary Quinto (‘Star Trek’) and EJ Johnson (‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’) to its voice cast.

Porter and Quinto, respectively, voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, previously announced to be voiced by Keke Palmer. Johnson will voice Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others.

Cast members reprising their voice roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Currently in production at Disney Television Animation for a 2022 launch on Disney+.