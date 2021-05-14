Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

TV

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ adds Billy Porter, Zachary Quinto and EJ Johnson to voice cast

The revival is adding some big names to its cast.

Published

The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder
Credit: Disney+

Disney+’s upcoming animated series ‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ has added Billy Porter (‘Pose’), Zachary Quinto (‘Star Trek’) and EJ Johnson (‘Rich Kids of Beverly Hills’) to its voice cast.

Porter and Quinto, respectively, voice Randall and Barry Leibowitz-Jenkins, mixed-race adoptive parents to 14-year-old activist Maya Leibowitz-Jenkins, previously announced to be voiced by Keke Palmer. Johnson will voice Michael Collins, Penny’s best guy friend who is a non-conforming trendsetter, serving up fierce looks at school and on the basketball court.

‘The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder’ will pick up the story of its central character Penny Proud and also include her madcap family: parents Oscar and Trudy, twin siblings BeBe and CeCe, and her grandmother Suga Mama (and Puff!). Of course, it would not be “The Proud Family” without Penny’s loyal crew Dijonay Jones, LaCienega Boulevardez and Zoey Howzer, among others. 

Cast members reprising their voice roles from the original series are: Kyla Pratt as Penny Proud, Tommy Davidson as Oscar Proud, Paula Jai Parker as Trudy Proud, JoMarie Payton as Suga Mama, Cedric the Entertainer as Uncle Bobby, Carlos Mencia as Felix Boulevardez, Maria Canals-Barrera as Sunset Boulevardez, Alvaro Gutierrez as Papi, Karen Malina White as Dijonay Jones, Soleil Moon Frye as Zoey Howzer and Alisa Reyes as LaCienega Boulevardez.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

Currently in production at Disney Television Animation for a 2022 launch on Disney+.

In this article:, , , ,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set

TV

LEGO F.R.I.E.N.D.S Apartments Set launching in June

Already got Central Perk? Get your hands on this new set.

3 days ago
Since September Since September

Music

Since September debut ‘Empty Seats Tour’ on YouTube – watch the first episode

The winners of 'Little Mix: The Search' launch new online series.

7 days ago
Katherine Priddy Katherine Priddy

Music

Katherine Priddy debuts new single ‘Eurydice’

Take a listen to the singer-songwriter's new single.

6 days ago
Michael Ray Michael Ray

EF Country

Watch: Michael Ray debuts personal video for new single ‘Picture’

The Country star's new single is out to download and stream now.

6 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you