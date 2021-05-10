Connect with us

Hi, what are you looking for?

Venom: Let There Be Carnage

Film

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ – watch the adrenaline fuelled new trailer

The Marvel sequel lands in cinemas this September.

Published

The official trailer and poster have been released for upcoming Marvel sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’.

The film sees Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock / Venom and Michelle Williams and Reid Scott returning as Anne Weying and Dan Lewis respectively. The cast also features Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison / Shriek, Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan and Woody Harrelson Cletus Kasady / Carnage.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ features a screenplay from Kelly Marcel, a story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel, and it’s directed by Andy Serkis.

No official details have been released about the plot yet but the trailer does give us our first glimpses of Shriek and Carnage, and we see Eddie trying to have a peaceful breakfast but his Venom side has a different idea.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ will be released in cinemas on 15th September 2021. Take a look at the new poster below:

Venom: Let There Be Carnage
Credit: Marvel

In this article:,
Advertisement

You May Also Like

Sherlock Holmes Sherlock Holmes

TV

Revisiting the Jeremy Brett Sherlock Holmes series in hi-def

Join us for a nostalgic tour of Granada's 1980s and 90s crime drama masterpiece.

6 days ago
Take That Take That

Music

Take That: we pick their Top 10 singles

We select our favourite tracks from the iconic boyband.

4 days ago
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series High School Musical: The Musical: The Series

TV

The 5 most memorable moments from ‘High School Musical: The Musical: The Series’ ahead of Season 2 this month

We relive the best moments from the first season.

6 days ago
Cruella Cruella

Film

5 films we can’t wait to see when cinemas reopen this month

Find out which films we'll be rushing out to see as soon as cinemas open again.

5 days ago
Advertisement



Copyright © 2020 Entertainment Focus

Entertainment Focus is a trading name of Piñata Media Limited (Reg no: 08435639)

Entertainment Focus uses affiliate links. By buying through the links we may receive a commission for the sale. This has no effect on the price for you