‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ – watch the adrenaline fuelled new trailer

The official trailer and poster have been released for upcoming Marvel sequel ‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’.

The film sees Tom Hardy reprising his role as Eddie Brock / Venom and Michelle Williams and Reid Scott returning as Anne Weying and Dan Lewis respectively. The cast also features Naomie Harris as Frances Barrison / Shriek, Stephen Graham as Detective Mulligan and Woody Harrelson Cletus Kasady / Carnage.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ features a screenplay from Kelly Marcel, a story by Tom Hardy & Kelly Marcel, and it’s directed by Andy Serkis.

No official details have been released about the plot yet but the trailer does give us our first glimpses of Shriek and Carnage, and we see Eddie trying to have a peaceful breakfast but his Venom side has a different idea.

Advertisement. Scroll to continue reading.

‘Venom: Let There Be Carnage’ will be released in cinemas on 15th September 2021. Take a look at the new poster below: