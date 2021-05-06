Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s ‘The Unholy’ coming to UK cinemas this month – watch the trailer

Horror fans get ready to for some big screen action as ‘The Unholy’ is coming to cinemas on 17th May 2021, the day they’re able to open again after being closed during the pandemic.

The horror stars Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Katie Aselton, William Sadler,Cricket Brown, with Diogo Morgado and Cary Elwes.

Gerry Fenn (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), a disgraced journalist turned stringer-for-hire, of supernatural tabloid fodder, is sent to investigate a strange occurrence in a small farming community. A born skeptic, Fenn quickly dismisses the incident as just another benign story. But, before he writes it off as a hoax; Fenn witnesses a deaf, teenaged girl, Alice (Cricket Brown), whispering next to a petrified oak tree in the middle of a field. What follows, to his disbelief, is a series of inexplicable events that has the locals convinced Alice can perform miracles.

When word spreads that Alice’s power to heal is attributed to the Virgin Mary, it fans the flames of curiosity from those near and far to witness the miraculous occur firsthand. As the hopeful masses descend upon this off-the-beaten-path town, Fenn sees this as an opportunity to redeem his reputation and resurrect his career. However, when a mysterious death befalls the church’s priest, Fenn believes that something more sinister is afoot. With the help of a local doctor, Natalie Gates (Katie Aselton), Fenn rushes to unlock the secrets of long ago to determine if Alice’s gift is divine or evil.

The film is directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos who wrote the screenplay based on the James Herbert novel ‘Shrine’.

‘The Unholy’ will open in UK cinemas on 17th May 2021.